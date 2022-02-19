India Provides Medical Aid And Winter Clothing In Fifth Batch Of Assistance To Afghanistan

As part of its fifth batch of medical assistance to the war-torn country, India has supplied 2.5 tonnes of medical aid and winter clothings to Afghanistan. On February 19, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), tweeted about the shipment. “Continuing our special partnership with the Afghan people. India delivered the fifth shipment of 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothings to Afghanistan today,” Bagchi tweeted.

India delivered the fifth shipment of 2.5 tons of medical assistance and winter clothings to Afghanistan today. pic.twitter.com/JtW5EEwJF0 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 19, 2022

Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi met with members of a Sikh-Hindu group from Afghanistan earlier on Saturday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and promised the community that he would continue to support them in the future to resolve all challenges and difficulties. The Prime Minister greeted the delegation, stating that they were not visitors, but rather residents in their own home and that India is their home. He spoke about the enormous hardships they had in Afghanistan and the government's assistance in securely transporting them to India.

Earlier today, had the opportunity to interact with Hindu and Sikh refugees from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/qhshHb4E7o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

Earlier, India delivered three tonnes of medications to Afghanistan last month as part of its fourth round of medical aid to the crisis-torn country. The Ministry of External Affairs announced on January 29 that India has delivered three tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan in the fourth batch of medical aid to the war-torn country, and that it will provide additional humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and foodgrains in the coming weeks.

India's continuous support to Afghanistan

Prior to this, India had delivered three shipments of medical aid to Afghanistan, including 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and life-saving drugs, which were handed over to the WHO and the India Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul. The MEA said in a statement that India is dedicated to maintaining its special relationship with the Afghan community and delivering humanitarian relief.

India has refused to recognise the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has advocated for the development of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, as well as the prohibition of terrorist actions on Afghan soil against any country. The recent developments in Afghanistan have disturbed India. On November 10 of last year, India convened a regional debate on Afghanistan that included the NSAs of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Moreover, India had previously supplied two tonnes of life-saving medications to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country on January 7. Prior to that, India had given five lakh doses of Covaxin, an anti-Covid vaccine, to Afghanistan on January 1 and had promised that an equal number of vaccines would be sent in the coming weeks.

India also provided 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medications to Afghanistan in December. India has previously stated that it will transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines to Afghanistan via Pakistan. The details for the shipment of the consignments are now being finalised by India and Pakistan. India has been advocating for unrestricted humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in order to ease the country's humanitarian problems.

