India Sends 4th Batch Of Humanitarian Aid Including Life-saving Medicines To Afghanistan

India on Saturday dispatched the fourth batch of medical aid to Afghanistan as part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance. The aid comprised 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines that were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that India is committed to maintaining a special relationship with the Afghan people and providing necessary humanitarian aid.

"In this endeavour, we had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and India Gandhi Children Hospital," the MEA stated. It further stated that India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance in the coming weeks, consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of the war-ravaged country.

India sends a batch of 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin to Afghanistan

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, India dispatched the third batch of medical aid to Afghanistan. In the last week of December, India sent a batch of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - to Afghanistan. Notably, Afghanistan's condition further deteriorated after the Taliban seized power from the democratic Ashraf Ghani-led government on August 15, 2021, resulting in the total collapse of the system. Since the Taliban's takeover, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people.

Image: ANI