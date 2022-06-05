India Sends Life-saving Drugs, Medical Equipment To Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis

As India continues to assist Sri Lanka amid its financial crisis, a consignment carrying lifesaving drugs and medical equipment arrived at Jaffna Teaching Hospital on Sunday, June 5. The aid, consisting of life-saving drugs and medical equipment was handed over by the Consulate General of India in Jaffna, Raakesh Natraj to Dr Nanthakumar, Director (Acting), Jaffna Teaching Hospital. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Raakesh Natraj informed that two truckloads of life-saving drugs and medical equipment sent from India were given to Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

In the tweet, Raakesh Natraj further said that more aid from India will be followed to ensure the operation of general and critical care in Sri Lanka's Northern Province. Consulate General of India in Jaffna, Raakesh Natraj tweeted, "Indian aid to Jaffna Teaching Hospital! Two truckloads of life-saving drugs and medical equipment were handed over by CG Shri Raakesh Natraj to Director (Acting), JTH, Dr Nanthakumar today. More aid to follow, to ensure general and critical care continues in Northern Province!" Earlier on June 3, the Indian High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, handed over 3.3 tons of medical supplies to the 1990 Suwa Seriya ambulance service.

In the tweet, the High Commission of India in Colombo said that the aid provided to the Suwa Seriya ambulance service was part of medical aid delivered from India worth more than SLR 370 million (₹7,96,40,346.30) in the past two months. High Commission of India in Colombo noted that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was apprised of shortages of medicines faced by the Suwa Seriya ambulance service during his visit in March and added, "another promise to the people of Sri Lanka has been delivered." Earlier on May 27, Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Vinod Jacob, handed over more than 25 tons of medical supplies worth over SLR 260 million (₹5,58,72,536.38) to Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Sri Lankan President directs officials to maintain adequate stocks of essential food items

It is pertinent to note here that Sri Lanka has been facing an economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. In the latest development, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, June 3, directed officials to maintain appropriate stocks of all essential food items to curb the shortage of goods, ANI reported citing Xinhua. Gotabaya stressed that the efforts of officials would help to prevent the actions of some businessmen to increase the prices by artificially creating a shortage of goods. He announced that a part of agricultural products which is being sent to the wholesale market would be available in the grocery stores of the country. Rajapaksa further said that the transportation of agricultural products to grocery stores will help in reducing the cost of transportation and enabling people to buy goods at lower prices and farmers to earn more amount.

Image: Twitter/@CGJaffna

Inputs from ANI