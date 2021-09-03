India Signs MoU With Nepal To Reconstruct Heritage Sites Damaged During 2015 Earthquake

India has signed a construction project with Nepal to reconstruct 14 cultural heritage projects and 103 health projects across the various districts in Nepal. The construction project was signed between the Indian Embassy in Nepal and Nepal's Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA). The project was signed to reconstruct the national heritage sites of Nepal, which were damaged during the 2015 earthquakes.

According to an official statement issued by the Indian Embassy, the reconstruction project was signed in the presence of Karun Bansal, First Secretary (Development Partnership & Reconstruction), and Shyam Kishore Singh. Project Director, CLPIU (Bldg). Among the 14 cultural projects signed between India and Nepal, 14 cultural heritage like Lalitpur, Nuwakot, Rasuwa were chosen, including Dhading districts, and 103 health sector projects are located in Lalitpur, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchowk, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Gulmi, Gorkha, and Kavre districts.

India is reconstructing these sites because they were destroyed during the 2015 earthquake, and the construction project is estimated to cost NRs 420 crores. During the event, the Embassy of India, Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building), and representatives from the central government's project consultants INTACH and CBRI were also present. The Indian government has allocated a grant of $250 million under the post-quake package, including USD 50 million each for education, cultural heritage, and other sectors, including $100 million for the housing sector. It is essential to mention that India has signed agreements to reconstruct 71 education sector projects, 28 cultural heritage sector projects in 7 districts, and 147 health facilities in ten districts. Moreover, around 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot will be built under the reconstruction package with GoI grant assistance, read the official release.

