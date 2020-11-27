India, Sri Lanka And Maldives Revive Maritime Talks In Colombo Amid Chinese Aggression

Amid Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo on November 27 for trilateral discussions among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on maritime security cooperation. This will mark the first NSA level meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation.

NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo for trilateral India-Sri Lanka-Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation. He was accorded a warm welcome by Army Commander Lt Gen Shavendra Silva: High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/nNqNpW1Ilj — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

According to ANI, several topics of mutual interest will be discussed when the visiting officials meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. On the top of the agenda during Doval’s two-day visit is the revival of the trilateral maritime cooperation between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives that had fallen off the radar for the past six years. The leaders will also be discussing possible defence agreements along with other issues.

India committed to ‘rules-based international order’

Meanwhile, the recent talks come at a time when China is growing its assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Last month, during the Quad foreign ministers meeting, EAM S Jaishankar also said that India is committed to upholding the rules-based international order in Indo-Pacific. He had also asserted that advancing security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remained a priority.

Apart from strategic cooperation, Jaishankar also called for more global mobility in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Further on Indo-Pacific being the “indication of our future, not a throwback to the past”, EAM said that “only those harbouring a cold-war mindset will see such intentions” while also acknowledging the “notable step” of ASEAN’s outlook on the region. But, Jaishankar also said that “need of the day” is to give it a practical shape.

