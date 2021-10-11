'India Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack On Shia Mosque In Kunduz, Afghanistan': MEA

In a key development, on October 11, the spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, stated that India strongly condemns the attack on the mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan on October 8, 2021. Further, the MEA spokesperson conveyed condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families of victims. An explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed and wounded at least 100 people, as claimed by a Taliban police official as per AP.

In addition, the MEA spokesperson annexed a press release by the GoI condemning the serial explosive blasts that rocked Kunduz on Friday. The press release read, "India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan in which more than 100 Afghans were reported to have lost lives and several others injured. We extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims during their difficult times."

"India stands committed to the fight against the scourge of terrorism and reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand with the people of Afghanistan and hope that perpetrators of this attack would be identified and brought to justice expeditiously," GoI's statement read.

On October 9, terror organisation ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bombings in the mosque explosion in Kunduz which jolted Afghanistan. As reported by AP, a major explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province claimed the lives of at least 100 people, while several were injured. The report further stated that the deadly explosion was followed by a separate blast through a Shia mosque during the Friday prayer in the same province.

If the death toll is correct, it will be considered as the deadliest attack since US and NATO troops left Afghanistan by the end of August and the Taliban took control of the country. It is pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday, an explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others. This incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school.

Earlier on Sunday, 3 October, 12 people lost their lives and 32 others were left wounded in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

