India To Discuss Afghan Security Issue At The UNSC Meet, Says MEA Spokesperson

Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said that India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. He spoke about the ongoing offensive in the war-torn state and said that India supporting the government and people of Afghanistan. This support has been extended with respect to their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future. The aim of this support is to develop a future in the country where the interests of all sections of society in Afghanistan are protected. This protection must include women and minorities as well.

India closely monitoring security situation in Afghan, calls for an immediate ceasefire: External Affairs Spokesperson

Bagchi spoke about the relationship between India and Afghanistan and said, "Our relationship covers various aspects, including a strong development partnership component. We're also strategic partners and our relationship is guided by a strategic partnership agreement that both countries signed in 2011". He also added that India will continue to back the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace process. The spokesperson further added, "We are closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. We continue to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire".

On Aug 9th evening IST, PM will preside over a high level virtual open debate of the UNSC on the topic 'enhancing maritime security - a case for international cooperation' under the agenda item 'maintenance of international peace & security': MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

This would be the first time that an Indian PM would be presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

India to discuss Afghan security issue at the United Nations UNSC meet on Taliban violence

Bagchi backed a statement issued earlier this month, by the United Nations. The statement condemned the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. The UNSC members expressed deep concern earlier this week. Their concerns were regarding the high levels of violence in Afghanistan. The members called for an immediate reduction of violence. Bagchi also said that India will share its vision and perspective on Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council meet on August 6, Friday. The UNSC will be meeting on Friday under India's presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban and the deteriorating security situation. To this, Bagchi stated, "As regards to the UN security council, the issue of Afghanistan will be deliberated there tomorrow. During tomorrow's debate, we will share our vision and perspective on Afghanistan. And we look forward to important deliberation on this important issue". Afghanistan has been witnessing a sharp spike in violence. This has been increasing ever since the US and NATO forces have been pulling back from the country. The Taliban has intensified violence against civilians and Afghan security forces.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI/AP)