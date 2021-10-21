India, UK's CSG Exercise To Be Led By 65,000-ton HMS Queen Elizabeth

The Carrier Strike Group (CSG) of the United Kingdom which is headed by the 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth, will enter Indian waters with one of the ships anchoring at Mumbai Port, further commencing robust engagements between India and the UK. HMS Queen Elizabeth is considered to be the most powerful surface ship of the UK Royal Navy. The propellers of the ship have the equivalent power generation capacity of 50 high-speed trains, and the length is compared with the height of Niagara Falls. It is touted to be UK's biggest-ever surface warship constructed.

This surface vessel heads six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer, and a Dutch frigate. The fifth-generation F-35B lightning multi-role aeroplane is aboard the ship. Apart from that the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, as well as United States Marine Corps are all currently present on the vessel. The British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Nick Carter will also be boarding the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Further, when the vessel will dock in Mumbai, the UK foreign secretary will engage in a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other business leaders. The first tri-service exercise between the two countries, Konkan Shakti, will be conducted while visiting HMS Queen Elizabeth. Another army drill, Ajeya Warrior, is now taking place in Uttarakhand, with about 120 British troops taking part.

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails into Bay of Bengal

Meanwhile, earlier on October 15, the British High Commission stated that the HMS Queen Elizabeth had sailed into the Bay of Bengal to ensure a fair, accessible, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The deployment demonstrates the United Kingdom's pledge to strengthen diplomatic, financial, and security relations in the Indo-Pacific region.

This deployment follows the May 2021 agreement between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson on the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Quoting the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, ANI reported, “India is an essential partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific region. The Carrier Strike Group's visit demonstrates the deepening of the UK and India's defence and security partnership." He went on to say that PM Modi and Johnson have decided to work together to ensure both the countries' common security and prosperity. This visit will strengthen the military forces' collaboration and demonstrate the live bridge that connects the people.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also planning a trip to India. Previously, due to the COVID-19 issue, two of his trips to India were already suspended. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow. India and the United Kingdom are also likely to start negotiations on a free trade deal. Furthermore, both countries support the right to free movement and navigation. HMS Queen Elizabeth had been in the South China Sea earlier in a non-provocation stance.

(Image: AP)