India-US Agree To Expand Cooperation On Weapons, Semiconductors

Officials from India and the United States held two-day meetings in Washington to discuss ways to expand cooperation on advanced weaponry, supercomputing, semiconductors, and other high-tech fields. The high-level meeting was attended by executives from dozens of companies, reported The New York Times.

Notably, this is the first step that the US and India have taken on critical and emerging technologies that President Biden and PM Modi announced in Tokyo in May last year. The goal of Tuesday's meeting was for technological partnerships to be "the next big milestone" in the US-Indian relationship after a 2016 agreement on nuclear power cooperation, said Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser.

This measure is "a big foundational piece of an overall strategy to put the entire democratic world in the Indo-Pacific in a position of strength," he added.

US-India officials held talks to bolster defence and technology

Notably, the agreement will be a test to show whether the Biden administration is willing to fulfill its proposal for " friendshoring” by shifting the manufacturing of certain key components to friendly nations. The Biden administration has repeatedly expressed concerns about the country's continued heavy dependence on Beijing for things like semiconductors, telecommunications parts, and other important goods. In the last few months, the US has taken strong measures to slow the sale of advanced semiconductor technology to China in order to prevent the Chinese military from growing stronger. Sullivan said both the US and India are making efforts to build out the industrial and innovation bases of their countries.

The US-based publication reported that the US and Indian national science agencies are going to cooperate on artificial intelligence and advanced wireless technology, as well as in other areas. After the meeting, both nations also agreed to boost their efforts to jointly develop defence technologies such as jet engines, artillery systems, and armoured infantry vehicles. Also, after the meeting, it was decided that the Biden administration would quickly review a new proposal by General Electric to produce a jet engine with India.

Both nations have also agreed to work together to facilitate the build-out of an advanced mobile network in India and look for new cooperation in semiconductor production. The US would also help India to bolster chip research and production, which would complement major investments in the industry in the United States. This development came as Sullivan, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and India’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, met on Tuesday with more than 40 company executives, university presidents, and others, including executives from Lockheed Martin, Tata, Adani Defense and Aerospace, and Micron Technology.

Image: AP