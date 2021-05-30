Indian Coast Guard Continues Aiding Lankan Navy To Douse Fire At MVX Press Pearl

The Indian Coast Guard has sent three ships to aid the Sri Lankan navy in the fire fighting operation to douse the massive fire at the Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl, which has been fuelling severe environmental concerns off the coast of Colombo. Sri Lanka has deployed four tugs in the fire fighting operation. The massive fire at MV X Press Pearl is perceived as the worst marine ecological disaster by Sri Lanka's top environment body in the history of ecological disasters in the country.

The cargo vessel MV X Press Pearl was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port on May 20 when it caught fire some 9.5 nautical miles away from the port of Colombo. Apart from the 325 metric tonnes of fuel in its tanks, the vessel was loaded with 1,486 containers carrying about 25 tonnes of hazardous nitric acid. 25 crew members of the ship who were of Indian, Chinese, Filipino, and Russian origin, have been rescued on Tuesday and safely brought ashore.

"ICG formations at Kochi, Chennai & Tuticorin remain on standby for immediate assistance. Indian Coast Guard is maintaining continuous liaison with Sri Lankan Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Environment Protection Authority & other authorities," Ministry of Defence said.

#WATCH | ICG ships Samudra Prahari, Vaibhav & Vajra continue with firefighting onboard MV X Press Pearl. According to Indian Coast Guard, fire has considerably reduced with moderate density smoke. Aerial reccee carried out by ICG aircraft. No oil spill detected



India's assistance in the fire fighting mission

According to the ICG, the joint firefighting efforts have yielded positive results with the fire being moderately reduced and the two countries continue to douse the flames. Authorities say the fire was under control and the possibility of the ship's sinking was less. The Sri Lankan Air Force have dropped fire dousing materials to pacify the fire. On May 25, India responded to the SOS of the Sri Lanka Navy and deployed ICG Vaibhav, ICG Dornier and Tug Water Lilly for fighting the fire in tandem with the Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force. Maritime Pollution Preventive Ship Samudra Prahari has also been deployed by the Indian Coast Guard.

Ecological impact

Sri Lankan environment groups fear the damage that has been caused to the marine life and ecology surround the region in Negombo Lagoon which is a major tourist attraction. Darshani Lahandapura, Chairperson of the Marine Environment Pollution Authority (MEPA), said that according to the available information so far this would be the worst marine ecological disaster in the island nation. She added that the plastic beads floating in the waters covering the affected coastal area are badly affecting the marine ecology in the respective areas. The officials said a large number of dead sea turtles, birds and small fish could be seen along the coast.