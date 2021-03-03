Indian Diaspora Holds Tiranga-Maple Rally In Canada Hailing COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

A peaceful rally involving nearly 350 cars was organised in the Brampton town of Greater Toronto Area on Sunday to mark the strengthening ties between New Delhi and Ottawa over the supply of Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to Canada. The three-hour-long car rally featuring flags from both countries witnessed the participation of 22 Indo-Canadian organisations.

The first consignment of Coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) is scheduled to arrive in Toronto on March 3. The shipment will contain 500,000 doses. A total of two million shots will be sent to Canada by mid-May.

One of the organisers of the car rally, Naresh Chavda, a legal professional from Toronto, said the rally was organised to celebrate Indo-Canadian unity.

"Canada is in need of vaccines right now. We are celebrating the way India is helping many countries including Canada to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through its vaccine support. The two countries already share very good relations and are moving in a positive direction, that is why we celebrated the moment with the rally," Chavda told Republic TV.

'With its slogan 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India has taken the initiative to help nations with COVID-19 vaccines, sending a positive wave across the world. Leaders and citizens of various countries have expressed their gratitude towards India," he added.

Trudeau thanks India

Chavda recalled that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted a couple of times about expecting Made-In-India vaccines this week and expressed confidence that it would boost the economy of our country. "We are thankful to Prime Minister Modi, the Government of India, and Canada for taking the step to strengthen bilateral ties," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 27 appreciated the support and partnership provided by India in fighting COVID-19 and helping secure coronavirus vaccine doses for the people of Canada. I want to express my appreciation for the support and partnership of the Indian Government in fighting COVID-19 and helping secure vaccine doses for Canadians," he added.

India has also become a global leader in providing vaccines to other countries. Two of its vaccines- Covaxin, developed indigenously by Biotech, and Covishield which is developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and being manufactured at Serum Institute of India has been shipped to over 25 nations. Additionally, the country also started its second phase of inoculations using the aforementioned vaccine shots.

