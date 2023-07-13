Indian Diaspora In Paris Ecstatic About PM Modi’s France Visit

The Indian community in France’s capital Paris is enthusiastic and upbeat about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country on July 13-14. He is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. During his visit PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the iconic Bastille Day parade.

The members of the Indian diaspora said they are extremely excited to meet PM Modi and will present him with a special turban which will include flags of India and France. "Every Indian including Gujaratis are excited about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. We have been preparing for his visit ever since we came to know that PM Modi is travelling to France. You will see the performances and gifts that we will present to PM Modi at the event," said Jayesh Bhavse, Indian Gujarati Cultural Association President.

"We have made a turban which includes the flag of India and France. We intend to make PM Modi wear this unique turban at the event. We have submitted all these things to the embassy according to the protocol. Children will perform garba at the event," he said and further added they will share with the PM a proposal to construct a Sanatan temple.

"I have every time made preparations for PM Modi's visit to France." Speaking about the number of Indians living in Paris, he said, "More than 1 lakh Indian families are living in Paris. We will request PM Modi about our intention to construct Sanatan Temple and we have talked about this with the embassy."

The perception about Indians has changed after PM Modi came to power said Bhakul Patel, Vice President of Gujarati Cultural Association, "I have been living in France for 35-36 years. Ever since PM Modi came to power, everyone now says Indians are very good people."

Another member of the Indian diaspora Arjun Rana, who is living in France for the past 25 years, said, "I will be meeting PM Modi for the first time. Last time, I could not meet PM Modi was out of France due to business. I am very excited as I will see PM Modi live for the first time and will be able to listen to him. All my family members are excited to see PM Modi." Patel Ketan, a member of the Indian diaspora, who has been living in France since 1998, said, "Everyone is preparing to welcome PM Modi. Girls aged between 8-15 years will perform a dance to welcome PM Modi." He also opined that the relations between India and France will benefit the business community and the French economy at large.

PM Modi’s France visit

2023 marks the completion of the 25 years of the India – France strategic partnership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France will help in further developing and charting the future course of the partnership in several sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

The highlight of PM Modi’s visit to France will be his attendance at the iconic Bastille Day parade celebrations on July 14 (Friday), where the tri-services of the Indian armed forces contingent will be participating. Furthermore, three rafales will also participate in the parade. French President Macron will host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of PM Modi. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday said the PM will interact with the Indian community in France followed by a private dinner to be hosted by President Macron at Elysee Palace.