Indian Envoy: 'I Am Glad That Mongolia's First COVID-19 Vaccine Is Made In India'

Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, MP Singh expressed delight over East Asian country’s first COVID-19 vaccine being made in India, in an interview with Udriin Sonin. As Mongolia began its vaccination drive on Tuesday with the Mongolian Prime Minister and Health Minister taking the first jabs of made in India Covishield, MP Singh noted the "pleasure” of donating 150,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister on February 22 before the East Asian country kickstarted its vaccination programme on February 23.

MP Singh said, “I am glad Mongolia’s first Covid Vaccine is Made in India Covishield vaccine that arrived from India today (Feb 22) morning. Shortly thereafter, I had the pleasure of handing over the gift of 150,000 doses to the people of Mongolia for health security and safety of healthcare and frontline workers. We are confident that the safety of the target group will be strengthened.”

“This vaccine is recognized by the World Health Organization, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. In India, the vaccine is supplied to 25 countries, and a team that supplies different levels in 25 countries is part of the COVAX program, which brings together 130 countries. According to the World Health Organization, the vaccine is 63.09 per cent effective,” he further said on being asked about the vaccine.

Read - Mexico Starts Administering Russian Sputnik V Vaccine

Read - 19,600 Received First Dose Of COVID Vaccine In Mizoram So Far

Seychelles, Afghanistan President thank India for vaccines

Meanwhile, following India’s noble gesture of donating COVID-19 vaccines to several nations amid pandemic, Seychelles and Afghanistan expressed gratitude towards New Delhi. On receiving the India-made vaccines, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan thanked the Prime Minister and the Indian government for choosing the country as the first African nation to deliver Covishield. He said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi & the Government of India for making us the first African country to which India has donated the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine."

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani noted India’s “exceptional act of solidarity and generosity” while kickstarting the nation’s vaccination programme with made in India vaccines. India had gifted 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccines earlier this month to Afganistan.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday delivered the second consignment of made in India COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield to Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth during the first day of the two-day visit to the African nation. Taking the foreground amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has delivered domestically manufactured coronavirus vaccines to a number of nations with the most recent shipments arriving in Mongolia, Maldives, Serbia.

Read - Ghana Receives 6L Doses Of Made-in-India COVID Vaccines Under 'Vaccine Maitri' Programme

Read - Hungary Becomes First European Nation To Use China's Sinopharm Vaccine