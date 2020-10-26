Indian Envoy To France Pays Tribute To Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives In World War I

Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf and other French officials paid homage on October 26 to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during World War I. GOPIO (World Organization of People of Indian Origin) France Metropole organised the event for the sixth consecutive year to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. Ashraf was joined by Senator Remi Féraud and Member of European Parliament Maxette Pirbakas.

To the sound of India's national anthem Amb @JawedAshraf5 joined by Senator @RemiFeraud,European Deputy @MaxettePirbakas at historic @ArcDeTriomphe to pay hommage to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in #WWI.The event was organised by Gopio France Metropole (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vkFCpkdFhF — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) October 26, 2020

Earlier today, the Indian envoy inaugurated Paris’s annual Asia Now Art Fair at the prestigious Musée Guime. Ashraf said that the Art Fair has become truly Asian as it features modern Indian art for the first time, with works of seven Indian artists. India and France have further strengthened their defence ties after the first five Rafale jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Ambala Air Base. France has also strongly backed India and other G4 countries’ demand for a permanent seat and tangible reforms at the United Nations Security Council.

"France strongly supports India and the G4 (India, Brazil, Germany and Japan) in their bid for a permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council," Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, tweeted on September 2.

According to the G4 nations, the vast majority of member states are in favour of expansion in both permanent and nonpermanent categories of membership of the Security Council. They have also welcomed the suggestion for maintaining the records of proceedings as a useful way of following the nuances of positions taken.

India-France strategic partnership

Ashraf recently met advisers to President Emmanuel Macron and committed to deepening the strong Strategic Partnership between the two countries. During his meeting with Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and Special Military Advisor Admiral Rolland, the Indian Ambassador to France committed to reforming “multilateralism for a multipolar world,” a term frequently used by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during summit meetings.

