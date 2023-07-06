A 25-year-old Indian-origin Canadian boy, an alleged gangster, was found shot dead in the country’s western province of British Columbia. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the deceased as Karnvir Singh Garcha, who was fatally shot near Foster Avenue and North Road in Coquitlam at 9.20 pm (IST), on July 2.

He succumbed to the gunshot wound as he was being rushed to the hospital for medical assistance by the Canadian Police. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in a statement, said that it received the shooting incident call early on Sunday, and responded "immediately" on the scene. The motive of the shooting is not yet known, they added.

Association with gang activity suspected

According to the information received by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the deceased may have been involved with the local gangs which may have led to a rivalry and eventually a shooting incident. RCMP stressed that it issued an advisory, warning the members of the public about “a significant threat posed by these individuals through their connection to criminal activity and high levels of violence."

The police warned that anyone "connected to or in proximity to them may be putting themselves at risk."

“Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk," the statement issued by Royal Canadian Mounted Police, informed.

Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) member, Timothy Pierotti, meanwhile, stated that the investigators were trying to establish contact with anyone who knew the victim. “We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off," he said.

This is not the first incident in Canada involving the shooting of a person of Indian origin.

In May 2023, Punjabi-origin Canadian citizen, 28-year-old Amarpreet Samra, was shot dead outside a banquet hall in Vancouver. His death was cited as homicide by the Canadian police.

Pawanpreet Kaur, a 21-year-old Sikh woman, was shot dead in 2022 in what the cops labelled as the 'targeted' attack in Ontario province.