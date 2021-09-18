Indian Pharmaceutical Ecosystem An Example For Others To Follow: Colombian Envoy To India

Ahead of the high-level delegation meeting between India and Colombia, the envoy of Colombia on Friday praised the Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem and said that it is an example for others to follow. The Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucía Ramírez, who is also the External Affairs Minister, and several senior officials are likely to visit India on September 30.

Mariana Pacheco on Indian pharmaceutical ecosystem

Ahead of this meeting, Colombian Ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco also expressed her enthusiasm for the Indian pharmaceutical industry. She told ANI, “President and Vice president of Colombia have decided to promote the recovery of the pharmaceutical companies and the pharma industry in Colombia. We are looking at India as an example to follow."

"She holds both the office, vice president and minister of foreign affairs. She will be leading a delegation along with the minister of health and minister of science and technology in Colombia and will be visiting not only the Indian Government but the ministry of health and science and the secretary of biotechnology including the secretary of pharma ICMR and another agency of Indian Govt and also Indian pharmaceutical companies,” the Colombian Ambassador added.

While stating that she is impressed with the way infrastructure is developing in the pharmaceutical sector, the Colombian envoy stressed that the Indian pharmaceutical industry is an example from which they need to learn. “First of all we need to learn…we need to learn from you (India)…learn from your experience and admire your industry, the way India has built up the ecosystem for promotion the pharma industry. So first we have to learn, second, we are trying to learn about research,” Ambassador Marian Pacheco added.

The Colombian high-level delegation will also visit Hyderabad and Pune and experience India's pharma companies and their ecosystem during their visit to India. “We are going to Hyderabad and Pune too and learn how Indians built the whole ecosystem of pharma. We need your technology, we wish to receive your very genres, your experience and your technology and of course your co-operation and capacity building for Colombian talent in pharmaceuticals,” the Ambassador told ANI.

“We are going to set up working groups to implement and MOU has been signed in the past with the Ministry of health between two countries and also in science and technology are working for the group again in this area for biomedicines and biotechnology, nuclear biology in this field related to the pharma and the research and development of pharma,” the Colombian envoy said.

Image: ANI