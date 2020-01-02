Indian Restaurant Owners In Australia Give Free Food To People Affected By Bushfires

As the situation worsened in Australia due to the catastrophic bushfires, leaving people homeless and stranded, owners of an Indian restaurant is offering free food to firefighters and victims. Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, owners of the Desi Grill restaurant in the East Gippsland area, are being praised for their compassionate initiative.

The couples, with the help of their staff, have been cooking curry and rice and giving it to people living in temporary shelters. Sikh Volunteers Australia, a Melbourne-based charity, travelled to the region and has been assisting them in distributing the food in distant areas. Speaking to a media outlet, Kanwaljit said that people need food and shelter and it’s their duty to serve them when they need the most.

Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, met the Sikh volunteers and shared pictures on Facebook. “These legends from Sikh Volunteers Australia drove up from Melbourne on Monday – and they’ve been serving hot meals to people at the Bairnsdale Oval relief centre ever since,” wrote Andrews. “And local restaurant Desi Grill opened up their kitchen to prepare food and keep everyone fed. People helping people. That's what Victoria is all about,” he added.

On New Year’s Eve, the Sikh Volunteers set up the food van in Bairnsdale Oval relief centre from breakfast to dinner. They thanked the restaurant owners for helping them buy groceries and giving space in their restaurant to make food for people affected by bushfire. On January 2, their team reached Orbost relief centre and will stay there until the situation gets under control.

People stranded on Mallacoota beach

Meanwhile, thousands of people evacuated to Mallacoota beach in the East Gippsland region of Victoria to escape the catastrophic bushfire and got stranded without necessary supplies. Darren Chester, member of Australian House of Representatives for Gippsland, said he had spoken to local residents who informed that dozen of homes have been lost. He added that there is no power in Mallacoota and supplies are being sent by boat. After the supplies arrived at the beach, people formed a human chain to deliver the supplies.

