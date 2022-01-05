Indian Travellers To Ukraine Require To Register For Biometrics; Read To Know Where & How

Indian travellers visiting Ukraine can now register for biometrics at VFS Global Visa Application Centre, which is considered to be the world's biggest outsourcing and technology services provider for governments and diplomatic missions. Indians can now undertake and complete the whole visa application procedure at the VFS Global Visa Application Centres New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, as well as Hyderabad with a prior appointment.

Furthermore, the company stated in a statement, "VFS Global's services on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs has now extended to include biometric enrolments for Indian customers." The requirement for biometric enrolment services took effect on January 4, 2022, and the facility will be accessible for all 26 visa categories accepted by VFS Global for Ukraine, including tourist, employment, business, family reunions, as well as educational purposes.

Guidelines for submitting Visa applications in VFS Global Visa Application Centre

In addition to this, as per the VFS Global website, each trip to Ukraine necessitates biometric registration. Indian Travellers can make an appointment for the submission of their Visa application on the VFS Ukraine website. Users must visit the VFS Centre in order to submit visa applications and enrol in biometrics. Visitors must attend the VFS Centre no later than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

Meanwhile, the VFS Global website also highlighted that for Ukraine visa application submissions, tour operators and representatives are not permitted to do so. For any questions, customers can directly contact the VFS Ukraine Helpdesk. In the VFS Visa Application Centre, no inquiries will be accepted.

VFS Global Head South Asia, Pranav Sinha, stated, “VFS Global has been the proud partner of Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2017 in India, and is excited to extend its services to include biometric enrolment.” He said this enables VFS Global to be the one-stop-shop for the Ukraine visa users' whole visa application process. Since 2017, VFS Global has provided Ukraine visa services through a network of 77 Visa Application Centres in 46 nations across the world.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI/ Shutterstock)