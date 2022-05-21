India's Consignment Of Rice, Milk Powder & Medical Supplies Set To Reach Sri Lanka

As India continues to assist Sri Lanka amid its worst financial crisis, a consignment carrying rice, milk powder and medicines worth over SLR 2 billion from the government is scheduled to reach Colombo on Sunday, May 22. The consignment, consisting of essential items such as medical supplies, was flagged off from Chennai by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office had tweeted, “The Hon’ble Chief Minister @mkstalin flagged off 9000 metric tons of rice, 200 metric tons of spirit powder and 24 metric tons of essential medicines in a cargo ship to Sri Lanka to help the people of Sri Lanka”. Meanwhile, Indian High Commission of Sri Lanka also tweeted about the aid which was termed as India “standing by their brethren in Sri Lanka."

People of #India, standing by their bretheren in #SriLanka. Rice, milk powder and medicines worth more than SLR 2billion is scheduled to reach #Colombo on Sunday. The consignment was flagged off from #Chennai by CM of Tamil Nadu @mkstalin on Wednesday. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 20, 2022

India pledged $3 bn to Sri Lanka since 2022 beginning

Additionally, India has also pledged USD 3 billion to the debt-stricken island country in loans, credit swaps and also credit lines since the beginning of 2022. New Delhi has expressed its readiness in working with the new Sri Lankan government to tackle the dire situation in the foreign country, with the general public protesting against the lawmakers.

Sri Lanka is gripped by the worst economic crisis since its independence with the country facing a shortage of fuel, and prices of essential items soaring. There have been prolonged power cuts impacting a large number of people. This has further resulted in massive demonstrations across Sri Lanka over people decrying the government's handling of the situation. Amid Sri Lanka’s crisis, India is increasingly becoming a stranger and a more reliable ally for Colombo.

In addition to the aid provided to Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 pandemic and fertiliser chaos, New Delhi has pledged nearly USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods and repayment of loans since January this year. During the pandemic and fertiliser chaos in Sri Lanka, New Delhi had delivered nano fertiliser to save Sri Lankan farmers.

Image: AP/PTI