'India's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Gives Great Hope To Us': Nepal Foreign Minister Gyawali

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday that India is at the forefront in vaccinating people against COVID-19, which gives great hope to the country next door. He said Nepal too will be availing India's Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

"Today as we wait for the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, India is one of the frontrunners. This has given us great hope. I take this opportunity to congratulate India and its innovative companies for success. Being next door, we believe we too will be availing these vaccines," Gyawali said in a speech during an event organized by the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House.

The Nepal Minister also praised India's achievements in infrastructure, industrialization, and decades of successful democratic practice. "Amity with all and enmity with none is our motto. Guided by the same principles we seek to foresee relations with neighbours and all friendly countries around the world," Gyawali said.

Nepal awaits India's Covishield vaccine

India and Nepal held a Joint Commission meeting on Friday which was co-chaired by Gyawali and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Congratulating India "on the remarkable success" in the production of Covishield and Covaxin, Nepal requested for early provision of vaccines.

As per a release from the Nepal Embassy, India has assured that the requirements of the neighbouring country would be in prioritized after the vaccine roll-out. Nepal has approved the emergency use of the Covishield vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). India has given emergency use authorization to two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. The Coronavirus vaccination drive begins on January 16.

