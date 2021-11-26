India's COVID Vaccination Certificate Recognised By These Countries; Check List

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, added the list of the countries that have recently recognised the COVID-19 vaccine. "Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," the MEA said in a statement released on Thursday. Read the official list tweeted by the Ministry of External Affairs:

Check the list of the countries which has recognised the Indian vaccines:

United Kingdom

South Africa

Brazil

Bangladesh

Botswana

China

Mauritius

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

Singapore

Hong Kong

Israel

Albania

Andorra

Angola

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Benin

Bulgaria

Canada

Chad

Columbia

Commonwealth of Dominica

Comoros Costa Rica Croatia

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Egypt El Salvador

Estonia

Eswatini

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Iran

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyz Republic

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Malawi Maldives

Mali

Mexico Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Qatar

Romania

Russia Rwanda

San Marino

Serbia

Sierra

Leone

Slovak

Republic Slovenia

SouthSudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

State of Palestine

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

The Bahamas

The United Kingdom

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

Uganda

Ukraine

United States of America

Uruguay

Zimbabwe

PM urges WHO to recognise Indian vaccines

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest while promising that India will produce five billion doses for the world next year. Notably, at the Global Economy and Global Health Session, the Prime Minister had highlighted the importance of India's recent feat of crossing one billion jabs and said that the country had delivered medicines to more than 150 countries.

WHO said that additional clarifications from the manufacturer were required to conduct the final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of Covaxin. In a statement, the UN agency clarified, “The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) expects the clarification from Bharat Biotech by end of this week and thus will reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3.” When it comes to Covishield, in October, there was a massive row over the recognization of the vaccine - which is a formulation of Oxford-AstraZeneca- in the UK. Although the matter was mutually resolved, the UK regulatory authority did not accept India's vaccine certificates, generated by Cowin.

With input from agencies

Image: ANI/Representational