India's COVID Vaccination Certificate Recognised By These Countries; Check List

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, added the list of the countries that have recently recognised the COVID-19 vaccine. "Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," the MEA said in a statement released on Thursday. Read the official list tweeted by the Ministry of External Affairs:
Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 25, 2021
Fifteen more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest while promising that India will produce five billion doses for the world next year. Notably, at the Global Economy and Global Health Session, the Prime Minister had highlighted the importance of India's recent feat of crossing one billion jabs and said that the country had delivered medicines to more than 150 countries.
WHO said that additional clarifications from the manufacturer were required to conduct the final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of Covaxin. In a statement, the UN agency clarified, “The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) expects the clarification from Bharat Biotech by end of this week and thus will reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on November 3.” When it comes to Covishield, in October, there was a massive row over the recognization of the vaccine - which is a formulation of Oxford-AstraZeneca- in the UK. Although the matter was mutually resolved, the UK regulatory authority did not accept India's vaccine certificates, generated by Cowin.