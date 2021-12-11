India's SCO Seminar Focuses On Securing Cyberspace From Terrorism, Separatism & Extremism

India on Friday organised a two-day seminar on “Securing Cyberspace in the Contemporary Threat Environment” for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries. The event was organised with the help and support of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO (RATS SCO), which is meant to assist the member states in fighting terrorism. According to an MEA press release, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India in association with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), organised the Practical Seminar from 7-8 December.

The India initiative is an effort to enhance the collaboration among RATS SCO member states in a bid to counter the misuse of the internet by terrorists, separatists and extremists. As per the press release, Friday’s seminar addressed key areas like policies and strategies, cyber terrorism, ransomware, and digital forensics amongst others. It focused on the changing nature of online crime and criminal behaviour in order to understand threats, trends, issues, responses and ethical questions associated with, mainly terrorists using technology.

SCO states examine range of cyber challenges

Further, the press note said that the seminar examined issues related to the cyber-realm from an interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional perspective, offering a “unique look” at a range of challenges. The Member States even discussed in detail the technical challenges faced during the Digital Forensics examination. It is to mention that the representatives from the Executive Committee (EC) of RATS SCO and all eight SCO member countries - China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - attended the seminar.

“The Seminar provided Hands-on Practical experience to the participants to enhance the capabilities of respective Law Enforcement Agencies in securing cyberspace from Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism. An Exhibition by various Indian Digital Forensics Tools and Solution providers was also organized to showcase global products and tools,” the press note read.

This seminar is the first event to be hosted by the nation after assuming the Chairmanship of RATS SCO in October. But this is the second time, India is hosting such a seminar. The first one was held in Hyderabad in August 2019.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)