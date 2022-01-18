Indonesia Approves New Capital Nusantara In Order To Reduce Burden On Jakarta: Reports

Indonesia has planned to name its new capital Nusantara which translates to “archipelago” after government offices are moved to East Kalimantan province from Jakarta on the island of Java. According to The Guardian, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had first announced the plans of relocating the country’s capital back in 2019 aiming to enhance the enormous environmental challenges that Jakarta, its present capital was facing and also to redistribute the wealth. Even though the move was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the relocation could take place in 2024.

Reportedly, the Indonesian government hopes that naming new capital would reduce the burden on Jakarta which is a city of 10 million people. As per the report in The Guardian, Jakarta is significantly congested and suffers from regular flooding and is also one of the fastest sinking cities in the world due to mining excessive groundwater. It is to note that parts of North Jakarta are falling by around 25 centimetres each year due to subsidence even including the seawall designed as a buffer for the communities.

The new name selected among 80 options

According to The Guardian, Indonesia Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa said that the name of the country’s new capital ‘Nusantara’ was selected from over 80 options by President Widodo. Moreover, the name was chosen because it represents Indonesia’s geography and was internationally iconic. Construction of the new capital cloud begin this year following the approval of the bill for Nusantara by the parliament on Tuesday.

Another aim for relocating the capital is to redistribute the wealth, stated the report. Java is home to 60% of the country’s population and over half of its economic activity despite the fact that Kalimantan is almost four times larger. Under the upcoming change, Jakarta will remain the commercial and financial centre for Indonesia, but the government administrative functions will be transferred to East Kalimantan, about 2,000 km (1,250 miles) northeast of Jakarta. Furthermore, the new capital will be based in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regions.

Image: Unsplash