Indonesia: At Least Five People Killed Due To Severe Floods In Jakarta

Severe flooding in Indonesia's Jakarta caused by torrential rains over the weekend has killed at least five people, according to the National Board for Disaster Management. The agency said that a 67-year-old man died after being stuck inside his flooded home in the southern part of the capital. Sabdo Kurnianto, head of NBDM in Jakarta, informed that three boys died after being swept away by the floodwaters, while one girl died by drowning.

Read: Rain Sets Off Indonesia Landslide; 2 Dead, 16 Missing

According to the agency, 21 areas across the capital Jakarta have been flooded, with thousands of people taking shelter in government facilities. The monsoon flooding has damaged hundreds of properties, including homes. Indonesia's meteorological department warned that the capital could witness more intense rain over the next week and asked people to remain cautious.

Read: Strong Earthquake Shakes Western Indonesia; No Tsunami Alert

Flooding in other provinces

Last week, rains triggered a landslide on the island of Java, leaving 2 people dead and 16 others missing. A massive rescue operation was launched for people who were buried under the mud after the landslide struck nearby houses in the village of Selopuro in East Java's Nganjuk district. Severe flooding was also reported in other provinces across the country after many rivers overflowed due to continuous rain.

Read: Indonesian Government Bans Mandatory Religious Attire In Schools

Flooding in Indonesia is common during this time of the year due to the ongoing monsoon season in the region. Last year, Indonesia witnessed one of the worst floodings in its history, which left 67 people dead in the capital Jakarta and nearby cities. Last month, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island, leaving nearly 100 people dead and over 70,000 displaced.

Read: At Least Two Killed In Landslide In Indonesia's Java

(Image Credit: AP)