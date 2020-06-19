Indonesia Comes Up With 'artificial Rain' As Prevention Against Devastating Wildfires

Indonesia has deployed 'artificial rains' ahead of the dry summers peak season as a preventive measure against ravaging wildfires which affected millions of acres of forests last year.

According to the reports, an alarming level of toxic air was found in the atmosphere last year due to forest fires which led to the closure of hundreds of schools and even prompted diplomatic tensions with Malaysia.

The wildfires reportedly affected crucial habitats and surged respiratory illnesses in the country. Indonesia faced a severe economic downturn of at least $5.2 billion, international media reported.

Artificial rain deployed

According to a national daily, Indonesia Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya earlier said that artificial rain has been deployed successfully in the fire-prone areas of the country in the recent months to trigger rainfall. The authorities are also reportedly stepping up their work and preparing for a possible emergency.

Last year, the Southeast Asian nation spent several months tackling wildfires. The blazes were frequently caused by cut and burn cultivating practices, with El Nino climate pattern fueling the dry season.

As per reports, people staying on the Sumatra island said that the winds were strong and the smog was dense. The locals had further added that the rare occurrence lasted until evening and reported difficulty in breathing due to the smog.

Image Credits: AP