A court in Indonesia ruled, on Thursday, that President Joko Widodo and other higher-ranking officials were negligent in addressing Jakarta's air pollution levels and instructed them to repair the city's terrible quality of the air. The court instructed the monitoring stations of the country to enhance the air quality in the capital city. According to US experts, air pollution is shortening the lives of Jakarta inhabitants by 5.5 years.

The Central Jakarta District Court board ended up voting 3-0 in favour of a group of 32 inhabitants who filed a lawsuit in July 2019 trying to seek a safe and healthy environment to live in the city against President Widodo, three Cabinet ministers and governors of the places such as Jakarta, Banten, and West Java.

Court orders administration to enhance air quality

The president of Indonesia has been ordered by the district court to enhance the national level of air quality, and the province administration has been ordered to undertake inspections such as repeated emission testing at regular intervals for older cars in Jakarta, as well as outdoor air quality examinations. The dense traffic and coal-fired power stations without filters are to blame for the continuous pollution in the city which has a population of ten million citizens, the BBC reported.

Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri said that the seven authorities must take significant steps to safeguard citizens' rights to health in Jakarta by strengthening air quality standards and using science and technology to protect public health, the atmosphere, and habitats.

The plaintiffs, who comprise a group of activists, public personalities, motorbike taxi drivers, and those struggling from pollution-related illnesses, were not seeking monetary compensation, but rather more stringent oversight and penalties for violators who are responsible for the increasing pollution.

Jakarta pollution levels six times higher than WHO recommendation

According to the BBC , one of several plaintiffs, Khalisah Khalid, a researcher, claimed she took part as her 10-year-old son had developed regular nosebleeds and allergies. She informed that she wanted her child to have the opportunity to live a healthy lifestyle and breathe clean, fresh air. She even said that all parents desire their kids to be able to thrive and grow in a healthy and hygienic atmosphere.

As per the University of Chicago's Air Quality Life Index, Jakarta's particle levels of pollution are six times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limit. Meanwhile, local media of Indonesia reported on Wednesday that Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that authorities would be benefited from the clean air and green atmosphere in the city. He went on to say that the ministers require police assistance to navigate Jakarta's infamous traffic and arrive on time for conferences.

While Jakarta is suffering from its filthy air and overpopulation issues, the city is also sinking at an alarming level, with analysts predicting that major portions of the city would be flooded by 2050.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)