Indonesia Government Introduces 'Chickenisation' To Get Children Off Smartphones

Authorities in Indonesia have reportedly decided to give children chicks to raise in an attempt to distract them from their gadgets. According to an international media outlet, approximately 2,000 0-day chicks will be handed out to kids in elementary and junior high schools in Bandung. Students are expected to feed their new pets before and after school and keep them at home or on school premises if they don't have a backyard. The officials have reportedly called this unusual project 'Chickenisation'.

An international media agency reported that at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a dozen chicks in cages were distributed with a sign that read, 'please take good care of me'. The mayor of Bandung Oded Muhammad Danial announced that the project is not just an attempt to curb kids from their bad phone habits but it also a part of a national plan to broaden children's education launched by President Joko Widodo. The plan was initially announced last month but Daniel claims that the city needed time to sort out logistics with local chicken farms.

China put a curfew on late-night online gaming

Gaming as much as it is helpful in de-stressing, it can have harmful effects as well. The Chinese government considering the harmful effects of gaming addiction on the minors implemented a curfew on minors. The National Press and Publication Administration on November 5 released a set of rules and regulations to be followed by the gamers. According to the release the children under the age of 18 have been banned from playing any online games after 10 pm and before 8 am. The minors will be allowed to play games for a time period of 90 minutes on weekdays and three hours on weekends. The new regulations have been drafted so that there can be a restriction to the money spent on the online games which range from 200 yuan ($29) to 400 yuan ($57) depending on the age group. The government following strict measures have asked the minor to provide their identification numbers in order to log in.

