Indonesia Plane Crash: Dive Search For Cockpit Voice Recorder Temporarily Suspended

On Wednesday, January 15, Indonesia temporarily suspended a search by divers for the cockpit voice recorder of Sriwijaya Air. The search had to be stopped due to bad weather that created waves of up to 2.5 metres in height. Earlier that day, the divers recovered more debris and a damaged identity card of a victim.

The search team also retrieved one of the two black boxes of the crashed passenger aircraft. According to reports, the team recovered the flight data recorder (FDR) of the plane, while the cockpit voice recorder remains missing. The black box will help investigators establish what caused Sriwijaya Air's flight 182 to crash after it went off the radar on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Indonesian authorities informed that the exact location of the missing black boxes have been pinpointed and Navy divers have been sent to retrieve the recorders from the depth of the Java Sea. The operation continued throughout Monday and on Tuesday divers managed to recover one of the two black boxes from the ocean floor.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue team has already recovered debris of the crashed flight from the Java Sea, which has been handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee for investigation.

The Sriwijaya Air's flight 182 went off the radar on January 9, moments after the departure from the capital Jakarta. The flight, which was travelling to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, disappeared from the radar at 2:40 pm local time, according to the country's Transportation Ministry. The aircraft reportedly lost more than 10,000 in altitude in just one minute before vanishing from the radar. Sriwijaya Air's Boeing flight was carrying 62 people, including six crew members.

(Image Credits: AP)