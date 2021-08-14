Indonesian Army Ends Controversial 'Two-finger' Virginity Check On Female Recruits

In a major development towards providing equal rights to women, Indonesia has decided to stop the "virginity tests" on female recruits. The news was confirmed by a military spokesperson after Indonesian Army Chief of Staff, Andika Perkasa told this to reporters.

While addressing media during annual U.S.-Indonesia joint military drills in North Sulawesi's Minahasa district, Perkasa said that the army will no longer subject women candidates for the "virginity tests" which was termed as extremely 'abusive' and 'unscientific'.

Virginity check for female recruits in Army

The abusive two-finger test or the virginity test conducted by the military involved using two fingers to assess whether the hymen of the woman is intact or not. For this, they had to go through a medical round in which the doctors used to put their two fingers inside the woman's vagina to examine the hymen.

This practice was already declared to have no scientific validity by the World Health Organisation. Several human rights organisations were also against the practice.

The latest development has now received immense appreciation from human rights groups.

Talking about this decision, Perkasa said that assessments on applicants should be done on the basis of physical training. Other health conditions including colour blindness and the condition of the spine and heart should be tested to understand if they are healthy and or have any medical conditions.

Virginity test in Indonesia

Testing the virginity of women has been a common practice in Indonesia for decades. Starting from Indonesian school girls to fiancees of military officers, this practice has been imposed across the country. In 2010, the Jambi Regional Representative Council recommended that junior high and high school students be subjected to virginity tests. 2015 saw the same recommendation from the Jember Regional Representative Council. Virginity testing for high school students was included in the regional budget plan when Prabumulih Education Agency recommended it in 2013.

Other than that, such practices are also witnessed in other countries including Egypt, India, and Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Indonesian police had abolished the policy. However, it is not yet known if this rule has been lifted from the Navy and Airforce as well.

(Image Credits: AP)