Inequality In Living Standards Threatening Human Development: UN Report

Inequalities in living standards which includes factors such as education, technology, and climate change have sparked demonstrations across the globe which when left unchecked, could trigger a ‘new great divergence’ in the society of the kind not seen since the Industrial Revolution, stated a Human Development Report (HDR) by the United Nations. In response to the report, Achim Steiner, the UNDP Administrator told the UN that it sets out how systemic inequalities are deeply damaging society and why. Steiner explained that inequality is about the unequal distribution of wealth and power, the entrenched social and political norms that are bringing people onto the streets, and the triggers that will do so in the future unless something changes.

The UNDP Administrator further quoted that recognizing the real face of inequality is the first step; what happens next is a choice that each leader must make.

Development hindered by inequality

The report views “richness” as going beyond the idea that economic growth will automatically lead to development and wellbeing. It also focuses on people, and their opportunities and choices. About 20 per cent of human development progress was lost due to the unequal distribution of education, health and living standards in 2018, it mentions. Pedro Conceição, Director of the HDR Office at UNDP added while speaking to the UN that the ‘nice-to-haves’ or luxuries in recent past have become run of the mill and demands have increased. In recent days, different triggers are bringing people onto the streets - the cost of a train ticket, the price of petrol, demands political freedoms, the pursuit of fairness and justice and has become the new face of inequality, stated UNDP chief to the UN.

Report suggests remedies

'Inequality is not beyond solutions', said Steiner. Revamped policies in the areas of education, productivity, and public spending have been suggested in the report to address the issue. Investing in young children’s learning, health and nutrition are the keys to solving it, it reads. These investments must continue throughout life as they have an impact on earnings and productivity in the labor market, the report suggests. The report further highlights Fair taxation to include greater public spending on health, education, and greener energy alternatives. Countries with a more productive workforce generally have a lower concentration of wealth at the top, which is enabled by policies that support stronger unions, the right to a minimum wage, social protection and which bring more women into the workplace, observed UNDP. The HDR report calls to seize the digital, renewable energy, future-ready opportunities to create further prospects for the mass facing inequality.

