International Anti Corruption Day 2021: Theme, Significance And History

Every year, the International Anti Corruption Day is observed on December 9 to increase awareness against corrupt practices, bribery as well as corruption. This day is even marked with the goal to highlight the importance of everybody's role in society in combating corruption. This day provides the common public to raise their voice against the misconducts which are persistent among various systems as well as enables them to join efforts in anti-corruption.

Corruption is an evil that impacts the social, political, as well as economic aspects of all nations. Corruption weakens democratic institutions, stifles economic growth, and contributes to political instability. As per the United Nations, corruption has become a worldwide issue to which no country is exempt. According to studies, the worldwide cost of corruption amounts to around 5% of the global GDP, or $2.6 trillion. Corruption prevention is critical for society because it allows individuals to have greater access to healthcare and other necessary services while also ensuring stable, democratic institutions. Eradicating corruption is essential to attain equality and an unbiased society.

Anti Corruption Day history

In the year 2003, on October 31, the United Nations General Assembly approved the UN Convention Against Corruption and asked that the Secretary-General appoint the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention's Conference of States Parties. The Convention became effective in December 2005, and the 9th of December was recognised as International Anti-Corruption Day.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption is the first universally binding anti-corruption treaty, with 186 parties and 140 signatories. It lays forth a comprehensive set of policies and laws that any country may use to enhance its regulatory organisations and combat corruption. These initiatives are led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNODC.

Anti Corruption Day theme

'Your right, your role: Say no to corruption' is the theme for this year's International Anti-Corruption Day. The goal of the International Anti Corruption Day 2021 is to emphasize the rights and duties of everyone in the fight against corruption which include states, government officials, public servants, law enforcement agents, media professionals, the private industry, civil society, academia, the general public, as well as youth. People must stand out and say no to corruption, and hence policies, institutions, and measures must be implemented to achieve a no corruption era.

Anti Corruption Day significance

Corruption prevention helps to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, protects the environment, generates jobs, fosters gender equality, and ensures greater access to key services like healthcare and education. The United Nations Convention Against Corruption highlights governments' responsibilities to put in place appropriate whistle-blower security to ensure that those who speak out against it are protected from getting retaliation.

Corruption in India

Like any other nation, Corruption in India is a problematic aspect that has a wide range of effects on the economy of national, state, as well as local government entities. India's economy has been hampered by corruption. As per a report from 2008, about half of Indians had direct experience giving bribes or using connections to get services from government agencies; however, the Corruption Perceptions Index has ranked India in 86th position out of 180 nations in 2020, indicating a gradual decline in people's perceptions on corruption.

(Image: Shutterstock)