International Day For Biological Diversity 2022: Theme, History And Significance

Every year, the International Day for Biological Diversity is observed on May 22 to raise awareness and understanding of biodiversity concerns. This United Nations-designated day aims to remind people all over the globe about the importance of biological diversity and how it affects the planet's ecosystems. Further, the variety and variability of life on Earth are referred to as biodiversity or biological diversity. Biodiversity is a measurement of genetic variance (genetic variability), species variety (species diversity), and ecological diversity (ecosystem diversity).

What is the International Day for Biological Diversity?

According to UNESCO, biodiversity is essential for human well-being in the present and in the future and its rapid decrease would endanger both environment and humans. People must take their responsibilities, activities, and connections with biodiversity seriously if this deterioration is to be reversed. Experts believe biodiversity conservation as well as protection, and nature-based solutions to environmental, health, food, and water shortage challenges, will be beneficial in the long run.

International Day for Biological Diversity History

The International Day for Biological Diversity was initially established by the UN General Assembly's Second Committee in late 1993, on December 29 (the date of the Convention on Biological Diversity's entrance into force). The UN General Assembly later designated it on May 22 in December 2000 to celebrate the approval of the Convention's text by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity on May 22, 1992. This was also partially done since many nations found it difficult to organise and carry out appropriate festivities for December 29 due to the large number of holidays that fall around that time of year.

International Day for Biological Diversity theme

As humans are utterly reliant on thriving and vibrant ecosystems for water, food, medicines, clothing, fuel, shelter, and energy, to mention a few, this year's Biological Diversity theme is “Building a shared future for all life”. The theme expresses the notion that biodiversity is the bedrock upon which humans may rebuild a better life.

International Day for Biological Diversity significance

This day is dedicated to a certain concept each year and is observed accordingly. On this day several seminars and workshops are conducted to provide more knowledge about biological diversity. Several nations across the world make strategies and plan to deal with environmental issues.

(Image: Shutterstock)