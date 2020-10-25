International Diplomats Day Celebrated Globally With Events To Mark The Occasion

The 4th International Diplomats Day was commemorated by political leaders, envoys, celebrities worldwide as they posted wishes, video messages, and photos, wishing each other. Many countries organized special events to mark the day in a safe environment adhering to the health precautionary measures amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The diplomats shared messages and experiences about representing their homeland nations from abroad.

First cultural diplomat in the US, Moksh Raj Acharya shared the third curtain raiser event on the occasion of the International Diplomats Day 2020 on Twitter. The event was hosted live on Indian Embassy in the US' page. Meanwhile Consulate General of India in Dubai organized a special event in Dubai live-streamed by the Consulate General of India, Dubai's Twitter account. The event was attended by scores of consulate generals and Ahmed Al Banna, UAE's ambassador to India, and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE. Further, the Birmingham City Counsel posted the address of Consul General Dr. Aman Puri as he extended greetings on the 4th International Diplomats Day. "Together we can and we shall overcome all the difficulties," he said. Further, Dr. Puri raised the country’s flag in Victoria Square to mark the occasion.

Hope for 'universal celebrations'

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Antananarivo, Madagascar & Comoros organized an event in Madagascar's capital, attended by the Indian envoy to Madagascar and Comoros, Abhay Kumar, who wised her collegues worldwide the International Diplomats Day that was started in Brasilia in 2017 by her when she was posted in Brasilia, Brazil. While Kumar said that it was unbelievable that the day has come to be celebrated globally and has turned so significant by taking "little footsteps", she expressed hope that the International Diplomats Day celebrations will become more universal. The event held a performance by the World famous Malagasy Valiha player Rajery.

