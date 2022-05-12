International Nurses Day 2022: Theme, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Every year, International Nurses Day is marked on May 12 to honour and recognise the efforts of nurses across the globe. The day is commemorated to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions that nurses deliver to society by taking care of the sick and weak until they are well again. Nurses are also celebrated for their dedication to medical health and service. Furthermore, this day also observes the birth of Florence Nightingale, who is revered as the 'founder of modern nursing.'

As the entire world is grappling with the perils put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare personnel, and nurses have been working around the clock to take care of vulnerable patients. Throughout the pandemic era, nurses have made tremendous sacrifices, fought heroically, and recommitted themselves on a daily basis to combat an unparalleled global health crisis. Here is some more information about the day that honours their contributions to healthcare industry:

International Nurses Day 2022 history

In the year 1965, the first International Nurses Day was observed throughout the world. International Nurses Day is held to recognise the value of nurses worldwide and their contributions to the medical field. Every year, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) marks the day by creating and spreading information and tools.

International Nurses Day theme

"Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health," is the theme for this year's Nurses' Day, as per World Health Organisation.

International Nurses Day significance

The significance of International Nurses Day is based on the story of Florence Nightingale. Each year, governments, as well as autonomous entities, aim to enhance nursing services for their patients by raising knowledge of the newest health-care facilities, giving education, and holding seminars and workshops for nurses regarding patient requirements. Every nurse does all possible every day to help achieve the Millennium Development Goals (MDG).

Who was Florence Nightingale?

Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820, and during the Crimean War between Russia as well as Britain, she worked as a nurse manager and trainer. She organised the care center for injured troops in Constantinople during the Crimean War. Besides facing Russian forces, she and her team of 38 nurses looked after British soldiers who were struggling with poor sanitation.

Nursing gained a positive reputation as a result of her efforts and services. She received the title, "The Lady with the Lamp," as she used to visit injured troops at night and became an icon of Victorian society.

She was also known as a reformer, statistician, and the creator of modern nursing in England. In 1883, she received the Royal Red Cross, in 1904, the Lady of Grace of the Order of St John (LGStJ), and in 1907, the Order of Merit.

(Image: Shutterstock)