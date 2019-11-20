Iran: 106 People Dead, Thousand Arrested Amid Protests Against Fuel Price Hike

Amnesty International on November 19 has reported at least 106 people are dead in Iran amid the widespread protest triggered by the fuel price hike. They further said that harsh tactics were used against protesters, which include live fire, snipers firing into crowds from rooftops, and in one case, a helicopter. Earlier it was also reported that three members of the Iranian security forces were also killed during the demonstrations in Tehran. Amongst the three one was the member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps while the other two were members of the Basij militia. The Iranian authorities have further reportedly said that they had arrested around 1,000 people for rioting and acts of vandalism.

The unrest reportedly erupted on Friday after the authorities announced that the price of petrol would rise to 15,000 rials per litre from 10,000 for the first 60 litres, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel brought after that each month. Since then, the protesters have reportedly abandoned their cars and joined mass demonstrations in Tehran and elsewhere. The authorities have also shut down the internet across Iran to smother the protests in cities and towns. The United States has also denounced the use of force and virtual communications blackout. In a statement released by the White House on November 17, the US expressed support for the Iranian people in their peaceful protests. "We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators," the statement read.

Iran won't allow insecurity'

Amid the ongoing anti-government-protests Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the nation would not allow 'insecurity'. Rouhani further defended the controversial petrol price hike and reportedly said that insecurity should not be allowed in society. The statement came after two people were killed and dozens were arrested. He claimed that protesting is the people's right but it should be different from rioting. Rouhani was also backed by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who called the angry protesters “thugs” for setting public property ablaze over the hike.

(With inputs from agencies)