Iran: Athletes arrested over photographs that showed them kissing on rooftop

Two Iranian parkour athletes in Iran have been arrested over their photographs which showed them kissing on the rooftop. The arrests happened after photos of Alireza Japalaghy and his partner started circulating on social media last week. Citing the reason for their arrest, Tehran police reportedly said that they were arrested because of their unconventional moves which were contrary to Sharia and custom.

'Unreligious behaviour'

"Images of a young boy and girl who exhibited improper and unreligious behaviour were published on social media. These people were arrested by the police with the judiciary officials' command because what they did was a sample of 'advocating vice,'" the police said in a statement.

According to reports, both Japalaghy and the unidentified women were arrested last week by Tehran's cyber police. Speaking to an Iranian news agency, Hossein Rahimi, Tehran's police chief said that they were against the individual and his companion for “norm-breaking and vulgar behaviour”. He then went on to say that the police and judiciary will deal with them.

As per the Islamic dress code, women are only allowed to shows their face, palm and feet in public and are supposed to wear only ‘modest’ colours. Soon after the arrest, the internet was flooded with people posting comments in the player's support. Many also slammed the Iranian authorities asking them about the player's crime.

One user wrote, “They should give the guy an award for the amazing pictures, not arrest him!”. While another wrote, “Iranian authorities arrested Alireza Japalaghy, a parkour sportsman after he posted this picture. Police is now looking for the woman as well. Can you define their crime?”. Yet another comment read, “Too much beauty in one picture”.

