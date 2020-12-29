Iran begins human trials of its first domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine

A study probing into the safety and efficacy of an Iranian coronavirus vaccine began on Tuesday, December 29. The vaccine, first in the country to reach human trials, is produced by Shifa Pharmed, part of a state-owned pharmaceutical conglomerate known as Barekat. A statement on the company’s website revealed that it was involved in large-scale production of antibiotics and penicillin but did not say anything about the vaccine named 'Coviran'.

Phase 1 trials

Hamed Hosseini, the clinical trial manager of Coviran vaccine told AP that Phase 1 of the trials would enrol a total of 56 volunteers, all of whom would receive two shots of the vaccine within the span of two weeks. Speaking further, he said that final results would be announced a month after the volunteers receive the second dose. Iran, which has reported over 1212481 positive cases of COVID-19 has not given emergency authorisation to any of the vaccines produced by the ‘west’.

The vaccine ‘Coviran’ is an “inactivated vaccine” meaning it is made of a coronavirus that’s been weakened or killed by chemicals. As reported by AP, authorities in Iran are mulling the late spring of 2021 to release the vaccine for the public, if successful. As of now, no plan into the structure and process of authorisation has been released by the authorities.

Meanwhile, an unidentified group of US-based philanthropists are planning to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported earlier this week. Tasnim news agency reported quoting the chief of the country's Red Crescent Society as saying that he expects the vaccine developed by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to be imported by January 19 “based on coordination with a group of benefactors in the U.S".

(With inputs from Associated Press)