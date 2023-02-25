Iran Boasts Of New 'Paveh' Cruise Missile With A Range Of 1,650 Km That Can Reach Israel

On Friday, a senior Iranian general, Amirali Hajizadeh, revealed a new cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles) that has been added to Iran's missile arsenal. The missile, named Paveh, could potentially reach Israel, as per a report from the Times of Israel. During an interview with state television, Hajizadeh also reiterated Iran's desire to kill former US President Donald Trump. “God willing, we are looking to kill Trump. Pompeo … and military commanders who issued the order (to kill Soleimani) should be killed,” Hajizadeh said in the interview.

The television broadcasted the first footage of the missile, showing it launch, fly low over terrain, and hit a target. Hajizadeh did not provide any additional details about the missile other than its range. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force has previously claimed to have cruise missiles with ranges of up to 1,000 km (620 miles) and missiles that can reach up to 2,000 km (1,250 miles), which could target Israel and US military bases in the region.

What are cruise missiles?

Cruise missiles are highly accurate, self-propelled weapons that are designed to fly at low altitudes and follow a predetermined flight path to their target. They are used primarily for striking ground targets, such as enemy installations, military units, or infrastructure. Unlike ballistic missiles, which are powered by rockets and follow an arching trajectory into space before coming down on their target, cruise missiles fly at a relatively low altitude and are propelled by jet engines or turbofans.

Cruise missiles can be launched from a variety of platforms, including ground-based launchers, ships, submarines, or aircraft. They are typically guided by onboard computers and sensors, such as GPS, inertial navigation systems, and terrain-following radar, which allow them to navigate their way to the target with great precision. Some cruise missiles are also capable of adjusting their flight path mid-flight to avoid obstacles or evade detection by enemy defenses.

Cruise missiles can carry a variety of payloads, including conventional high-explosive warheads, fragmentation warheads, incendiary devices, or chemical or biological agents. They can also be used to deliver nuclear warheads, although this is highly controversial and subject to strict international treaties and agreements.

Iran's weapons development programme is raising concerns

Iran has developed various types of weaponry such as drones, naval vessels, aircraft, and electronic systems. There is growing concern around the world that Iran has supplied suicide drones to Russia for use in Ukraine and could potentially provide other weapons systems to Moscow. Israel has cautioned against Iran's missile program, arguing that it not only poses a threat to Israel, but also to the region and Europe, as these missiles could potentially launch nuclear weapons if Iran acquires them.

In 2018, the US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, with then-President Donald Trump citing its weakness in addressing Iran's missile development. Sanctions were re-imposed on Iran, leading Tehran to begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity, which is a short technical step away from the 90% purity required to make an atomic bomb. The report on new cruise missiles came hours after Iran announced its decision to air defence systems to Syria, to guard against Israeli airstrikes.

Context: A quick look at Iran-Israel rivalry

The two countries have been at odds since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which saw the overthrow of Iran's pro-Western monarchy and the establishment of an Islamic Republic under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini. The Islamic Republic's anti-Western stance and its support for Islamic movements around the world, particularly in the Middle East, has put it at odds with Israel, a staunch US ally and the only Jewish state in the world. Iran's support for groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, both of which are sworn enemies of Israel, has further exacerbated the conflict.

In addition to ideological differences, Iran and Israel have clashed over a number of geopolitical issues, including Iran's nuclear program, which Israel views as an existential threat. Israel has accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. Israel has also expressed concern over Iran's expanding influence in Syria, where Iran has been providing military support to the Assad regime.

The conflict between Iran and Israel has also taken on a religious dimension, as both countries claim to be the true custodians of the Holy Land. Iran's ruling regime, which is predominantly Shia, has called for the destruction of Israel, while Israel sees itself as the guardian of the Jewish people and the land promised to them by God.