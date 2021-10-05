Iran Bolsters Cooperation With Armenia Amid Escalating Tensions On Northern Border

Iran and Armenia have jointly mapped out projects to implement land transit routes that would facilitate their bilateral trade transactions, as per the Islamic Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs. On Monday, Hossein Amir Abdollahian addressed a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan wherein he said that both the countries have decided to enhance their bilateral cooperation. "Today, we agreed to cooperate well in the economic, political, cultural and tourism fields," he said.

"We consider our borders with Armenia as borders for interaction and cooperation, including in connection with the Eurasian Economic Union, Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by Iran's MFA.

Iran and Armenia enjoy warm relations and cooperation on their 44-kilometre long border despite ideological and religious differences. Addressing media reporters, Abdollahian reiterated the same and touted their bilateral relations as “solid, constructive and growing”. He also appreciated Mirzoyan’s visit to the Islamic Republic, saying he held "useful and constructive" talks with him. On the other hand, the Armenian lawmaker enumerated his country's efforts to " facilitate trade between the two countries, and stressed the government's interest in the activities of Iranian businessmen and technical experts in Armenia's market", as per an official statement by Iranian MFA.

📢October 4, FM of #Armenia @AraratMirzoyan will pay working visit to Islamic Republic of #Iran. Within the framework of the visit, a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein @Amirabdolahian is scheduled, which will be followed by joint press statement of Ministers. pic.twitter.com/GAjg4RsOQW — Spokesperson of MFA of Armenia (@ArmSpoxMFA) October 4, 2021

It is pertinent to note that the visit came amidst escalating tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan. Last year, Baku bought high-grade weapons, including UAVs from the zionists, leading to a diplomatic flare-up and heightened tensions on its border with Iran. More recently, the Iranian National Army, on October 1, commenced military exercises near the country’s border with Azerbaijan, marking an apparent display of power as regional conflict continues to escalate.

Mirzoyan lauds Iran's stance on the Armenian-Azeri conflict

Meanwhile, a bloody war ensued between Azerbaijan and Armenia last September and continued for 44 days. As attacks and ambushes escalated, it drew involvement from Turkey and Russia. The dispute claimed over 6,500 lives, mostly civilians from the warring sides, before a Russia brokered peace pact, led to Armenia ceding areas it had controlled for decades. The conflict also raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a region zig-zagged with pipelines that Azeri oil and gas to world markets. It is worth mentioning that during the talks Mirzoyan praised Iran's stance that changing international borders is unacceptable, and described it as "very important".

Image: Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs