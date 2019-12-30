Iran Calls US Airstrikes On Iraq, Syria An 'act Of Terrorism'

After the US military had carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, Iran on December 30 said that it was an act of terrorism. The strikes were carried out in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. At least 25 militia fighters were killed and 55 others were wounded following three US airstrikes in Iraq informed the Iraqi security and militia. There were four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders among the dead.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the media in an official statement on Monday that the US military aggression against Iraq and Iraqi forces are direct evidence of US terrorism and Tehran condemns it.

Iran accused of backing Kataib Hezbollah

Shia paramilitary group Kataib Hezbollah was accused by the United States for carrying out a strike involving more than 30 rockets last Friday which killed the US civilian contractor and injured four US service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. Just a month ago, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any attacks by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would be answered with a decisive US response. The US alleges Iran of backing the group.

US targets Kataib Hezbollah

Following Friday's attacks, three locations of the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria were targeted informed Pentagon to the Press. One of the strikes had targeted the militia group's headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria, they added. The strikes were carried out by F-15 fighter jets said an official to the media. There were weapons storage facilities and command and control locations that the group had used to plan and execute attacks on coalition forces in these sites, it said.

Pentagon warns of ädditional actions

The US further warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend US interests. Trump was briefed by his top national security advisers following the strikes at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. After briefing Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the media that the US will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy.

