Iran's Death Toll Soars To 2,898 Due To Coronavirus, Total Cases Jump Over 44,600

The Coronavirus pandemic which has changed its epicenter to Iran, claimed 141 lives, raising the official toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries to 2,898. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour reportedly gave a view of the statistics which involved 3,110 new confirmed infection cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 44,605. He further said that 3,703 of those patients hospitalised are in a critical condition, while 14,656 have recovered so far.

Violators will be fined

The government of Iran has banned inter-city travel and warned people of a potential surge in Coronavirus cases because many Iranians disobeyed the rules and did not cancel their travel plans. However, the government has so far stopped imposing a lockdown on Iranian cities.

President Hassan Rouhani called on people to avoid traveling for some time and also revealed that the violators will be imposed with heavy fines. He also ordered the closure of all public spaces like parks across the country from April 1, in a move that effectively blocks the family from stepping out for picnics especially during the 13th day of the holiday.

Iran gets aid from other nations

As the number of confirmed cases in Iran are increasing at a rapid pace, European nations have reportedly delivered medical goods to the country. This act of solidarity from the Europeans marked the first transaction under the Instex mechanism set up to evade American sanctions on Tehran.

Earlier this month, according to reports, the United Nations chief had called for an urgent re-evaluation of all the monetary sanctions imposed on countries like Iran in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent medical systems from collapsing.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet reportedly said that during these challenging times as the highly dangerous virus continues to tighten its grip around the world, ‘sectoral sanctions should be made easy for both humanitarian and global public health reasons. Iran has also requested the international community to ease the sanctions and was reportedly seeking a loan worth USD 5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Meanwhile, Iran is also bracing up for strict measures to curb the movement of the people. Iran's Vice President, Eshaq Jahangiri in a televised public address said that “if necessary, we might impose tougher measures as out priority is the nation’s safety and health”.

