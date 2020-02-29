Iran Dismisses International Media Reports Of Over 210 Coronavirus Deaths In The Country

Iranian Health Ministry strongly denied the international media report of over 210 deaths due to coronavirus amid allegations of a cover-up. Citing unnamed sources in Iran’s healthcare system, BBC Persian had reported that at least 210 people died to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Health ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur accused the news channel of joining nation’s regional enemies to spread lies about Iran. “Iran's exemplary transparency in publishing information on the coronavirus has stunned many people," Jahanpur tweeted. However Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki admitted that the country will have a tough week ahead. “The main peak of the coronavirus will be in next week and the coming days,” warned Namaki.

Allegations of cover-up

Iran’s official report on the death toll has been a controversial issue after an Iranian lawmaker accused the government of hiding the full extent of the coronavirus outbreak in Qom. Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani, an official from Qom, had accused Iran’s Health Minister of “lying” about the outbreak and claimed that at least 50 people died in the city due to the virus.

After the accusations of a cover-up in coronavirus outbreak, the Iranian government pledged to be transparent with its figures including the death toll. Speaking to a news conference aired live on state television recently, government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said that the administration will now announce any figures they have on the number of deaths across the country.

“We pledge to be transparent about the reporting of figures,” said Rabiei.

On February 27, the Indian Embassy said that it has been receiving queries from Indian nationals residing in Iran and their relatives in India over the evolving situation of coronavirus. The Embassy informed that it is in touch with the local authorities in Iran and closely monitoring the situation. The Indian envoy to Tehran, Dhamu Gaddam, has now said that the authorities are working to facilitate the return of citizens who wish to go back home.

