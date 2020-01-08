Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge For Soleimani

The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces has been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

This also follows the development where the pro-Tehran factions in Iraq vowed to join forces and respond to the US for the killing of Iranian General. The US military has also confirmed that ongoing air attacks are taking place in the Iraqi airbase.

The US military confirms an ongoing rocket attack on Al-Asad airbase where US troops are based. It’s the one Trump said Iraq would have to pay for if the US leaves. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 7, 2020

The White House press secretary also said that the US President Donald Trump “has been briefed and is monitoring the situation” in Iraq.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the two countries' officials.

