Iran FM Offers Aid To Victims Of Ukrainian Jet Crash, Tweets 'black Photo' After Admission

Hours after admitting that Iran had 'unintentionally' shot down the Ukraine jet on January 8, the country's Foreign Minister Javed Zarif took to Twitter to offer aide of all its embassies, missions and consulates worldwide to the victims of the crash. He further added that Iran stood ready in assistance to the 176 victims' families. Curiously he tweeted a black photo presumably in condemnation of Iran's unwitting role in the tragedy.

My colleagues in the foreign ministry—and in embassies, missions and consulates worldwide—share the nation’s grief in the aftermath of the tragedy and stand ready to offer any needed assistance to families of the victims. pic.twitter.com/d2uRd43GQE — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, Iran amid tensions with the United States accepted that the Ukranian jet shot down on January 8 was done by mistake. Zarif termed the day as a "sad day" while adding that "human error" at a time of "US adventurism" has caused the disaster. On behalf of the country, he extended regrets and apologies. Iran IRGC Commander too has taken full responsibility for shooting down Ukraine plane.

Responding to it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Iran must issue an official apology. Zelensky, in a strongly-worded statement, added that Iran has to prosecute those responsible for the action, return the bodies of the deads and will have to pay compensation. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has spoken with Zelensky and the Ukrainian President has appreciated Iran's admission.

A Ukrainian aircraft with at least 176 people aboard crashed on January 8 due to technical glitches just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, according to Iranian media reports. As per the reports, all 176 passengers on board the PS752 airliner had died. A spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Reza Jafarzadeh had told the media that rescue teams were immediately sent to the spot near the airport where the aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed but they could not assist since the place was ablaze.

This came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran after US airstrike killed Iran's second most important person - commander of Quds Force of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani. While Iran vowed to take "revenge", and shot a missile at US airbase in Iraq, US President Donald said that Iran and the US can work together for world peace, pointing ISIS as a common enemy. However, on Friday, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran.