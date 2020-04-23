Iran hits back at Donald Trump, says first 'save your troops' from coronavirus

Giving a fitting reply to US President Donald Trump, Iranian military, on April 22, reportedly said that the American leader should concentrate on “saving” his own country from the major crisis that the pandemic has caused rather than making threats. Trump has previously ordered the US Navy to destroy all "Iranian gunboats" that harassed American ship in the sea. This has escalated the feud between the two countries that started after the US navy, on April 15, complained of Iranian vessels making dangerous manoeuvres in the Persian Gulf.

'Save your troops'

Speaking to a news agency, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman’s for Iran’s armed forces, reportedly said that instead of “intimidating others”, Americans should do better to save their troops infected by coronavirus. The pandemic has now infected 8,49,092 in the US. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases stand at 85,996 in the Islamic Republic.

Unprofessional interaction'

On April 15, US Naval Forces Central Command had said in a statement that Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the American vessels at extremely close range and high speeds. The US Navy said that its crew members issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five short blasts from the ships' horns and long-range acoustic noisemaker devices, but received no response from the Iranian Navy.

US Navy added that the IRGCN vessels responded to the bridge-to-bridge radio queries after approximately one hour and manoeuvred away from the American ships. Calling the actions dangerous and provocative, the US Navy said that it increased the risk of miscalculation and collision and were not in accordance with internationally recognised regulations and conventions.

In addition to the tension in the sea, US has also warned Iran after its Revolutionary Guards reportedly launched its first military satellite into the Earth's orbit, describing it a successful launch after months of failure. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at a news briefing asserted that Iran "needed to be held accountable" for their action.

