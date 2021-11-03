Iran: Medical Details Of 2,90,000 Israeli Patients Leaked By Black Shadow Hacking Group

On Tuesday, an Iran-based hacking group, Black Shadow leaked the whole database of personal information from Israel's Machon Mor medical institute, including medical records of around 2,90,000 patients. The information was made public after a ransom demand of $1 million in digital currency was not paid, as per Times of Israel.

The database from Machon Mor medical institute was published later on Tuesday and contains information on medical treatments, appointments, test results, and vaccination for roughly 2,90,000 people. In an interview with Ynet, Yoram Hacohen, the head of the Israel Internet Association, said that Israeli civilians are suffering from cyber terrorism. He further said that this is one of the most devastating attacks on privacy Israel has ever seen. According to him, this is terrorism in every sense, and the focus now must be on reducing the harm and limiting the spread of information to the greatest extent feasible.

Telegram was partly to blame for the data breach

According to the Times of Israel, Telegram was partly to blame for the data breach since it did not take steps to prevent the distribution of private information, emphasising the significance of legal and technological action by Israel to remove damaging content from the internet.

The Israeli internet hosting company CyberServe was hacked on Friday by the Black Shadow group, which took down its servers and a number of sites, including the Atraf LGBTQ dating website, as well as the websites of tourism company Pegasus, public transportation company Dan, and children's museum Kavim. These strikes by Iran-linked hackers come just one week after an unnamed cyberattack disrupted Iran's gas distribution system on October 26, which Iran blamed on Israel and the US.

Number of claimed attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships

Iran and Israel have been involved in a conflict, which has included a number of claimed attacks on Israeli and Iranian ships that both sides have blamed on the other, as well as cyberattacks, according to Times of Israel. The Stuxnet virus infiltrated Iran's nuclear programme in 2010, triggering a sequence of breakdowns in centrifuges. It is thought to have been manufactured by Israel and the US.

