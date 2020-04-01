Iran's President Rouhani: US Missed 'historic Opportunity' To Lift Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States missed a historic opportunity to lift the economic sanctions and apologise for their “wrongdoing”. During a televised cabinet meeting on April 1, Rouhani said that the Americans did not learn a lesson even in these “harsh global conditions”.

“They have always acted against the Iranian nation, but today their animosity towards the Iranian nation is more obvious,” said the Iranian leader.

Calling the sanctions cruel and illegal, Rouhani highlighted that the coronavirus crisis is not confined to one region and even one country lagging behind in the fight would impact the whole world. His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted that Washington might consider easing sanctions on Iran.

'Health infrastructure strong enough'

Last week, Rouhani assured that the health infrastructure is strong enough to combat the Coronavirus pandemic if the situation escalates. Addressing a session of National Task Force fighting against the deadly virus, the Iranian President expressed hope that the government should not have to fine anyone while implementing the plan of social distancing.

Rouhani said that a COVID-19 patient will have to pay only 10 per cent of the healthcare cost while the government and insurance companies will take care of the 90 per cent. He said that the grocery stores would remain active with an adequate supply of food and it is not one of those countries where it remains available for just the two hours a day.

“You see, how well the transfer of food from the port or the farmland where the food is shipped to the warehouses and from there to the stores and from stores to the people is happening without any interruption,” said the Iranian President.

The 71-year-old Iranian leader said that all refineries, oil wells, power plants, water treatment plants and the country's major transportation system are active and ready to operate all over the country. He also urged everyone to disclose their medical condition if they fall ill adding that if he gets the infection and doesn’t tell his family and friends, it will be one of the greatest betrayals.

