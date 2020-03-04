The Debate
Iran Rejects US Aid To Tackle Coronavirus, Lashes Out On 'vicious' Sanctions

Rest of the World News

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected the aid offered by the United States on March 4 to help the Islamic Republic fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected the aid offered by the United States on March 4 to help the Islamic Republic fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak. During his cabinet session, as the country's death toll of COVID-19 reaches 92, Rouhani lashed out on Washington for its “vicious act” of imposing sanctions that are ultimately depriving the Iranians of medicine. He further added that after two years, now when the world battles the fatal virus, US came up with “mask of sympathy” and is “pretending” to help the people in Iran. 

However, according to Iranian President, if United States President Donald Trump really wanted to provide help, they “better lift the drug sanctions”. Rouhani also accused the US of lying and then extended his gratitude to other governments and leaders who have provided help to Iran as the fatal virus infects more than 93,000 people worldwide. 

Read - Iran Says 92 Dead Amid 2,922 Cases Of The New Coronavirus

According to official website, Rouhani said, "Those who have deprived the people of even medicine and food through sanctions, who have done the most vicious things... they appear with a mask of sympathy and say that we want to help the nation of Iran."

Iranian President said, “Our people know very well that you are lying; you are not telling the truth; here I have to thank all the governments and countries that have helped us and are ready to help us.”

Read - Iran Says 'no Obligation' To Grant UN Nuclear Watchdog Access To Nuclear Sites

'Extreme Fear'

Earlier, Rouhani had also accused the US of trying to spread “extreme fear” in Iran over the coronavirus outbreak. The virus which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan has also claimed 92 lives in Iran including Mohammad Mirmohammadi, the Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with 2,922 confirmed cases. However, Rouhani believes that his country's citizens should not let America mount another fear except the virus, itself. 

Rouhani's comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had accused Iran of suppressing information about the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an international news agency, Iranian President claimed the Americans “themselves are struggling with coronavirus” and said that “sixteen thousand people have died of influenza” in the US. However, Rouhani further added that Washington does “not talk about their own (dead)”. 

Read - China To Evacuate Its Citizens From Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read - Lawyer Says Award-winning Iran Filmmaker Summoned To Prison

First Published:
