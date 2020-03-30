Iran Reports 117 More Coronavirus Deaths, Total Cases Reach 41,495

With the government taking appropriate measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Iran on March 30 reported 117 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official death toll to 2,757. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour reportedly announced the statistics in a news conference and revealed that 3,186 more cases had been confirmed in the past day, raising the number of infections to 41,495. According to the reports, the health ministry spokesperson said that 13,911 cases who were hospitalized because of the virus have recovered, while 3,511 are in a critical condition.

Currently, Iran has not taken any strict quarantine action, although the government has repeatedly urged Ithe citizens to stay confide to their house to curb the spread of the infection. The Islamic republic has now emerged as the epicenter of the disease, which eventually originated in China with the country struggling hard to stop the spread of the disease since it registered its first case on February 19. After weeks of refraining themselves from imposing lockdown or quarantine measures, Tehran decided on March 25 to ban all intercity travel until at least till April 8.

Coronavirus in Iran

Despite the soaring cases in the country, Iran refrained from announcing a total lockdown until March 26, when the country banned all intercity travel. Without imposing an official lockdown, the Iranian regime urged people to stay at home "as much as possible." Schools and universities in some provinces were closed in late February and the measure was later extended to the whole country. On a positive note, Rouhani said he had been told by top health experts and doctors that "in some provinces, we have passed the peak (of the epidemic) and are on a downward trajectory".

Coronavirus in Iran hit the highest political ranks in government with several officials and figures being diagnosed with the novel disease. Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who was one of the foremost affected government officials has returned to public life now. In the most recent cases, the brother of former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami was affected.

(Image credits: AP)