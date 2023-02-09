Iran Shows Off Ballistic Missile With ‘Death To Israel’ Written In Hebrew

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] on Wednesday unveiled a ballistic missile with “Death to Israel” emblazoned in Hebrew during an exhibition in the central city of Isfahan. Images shared by the Iranian Tasnim news agency showed an Iranian surface-to-surface missile loaded on a launcher. It remains unclear if the Iranian missile was real or a mockup. The ballistic missile exhibition comes just days after the drone attack on a key Iranian defense facility that manufactures the Shahed-136 drones.

Emotional gesture: #Iran launched missile with inscription "Death to Israel". In Isfahan Aerospace Corps of IRGC displayed various weapons, including a missile with a Hebrew inscription. However, the caption shows spelling error the letter D (M in Hebrew) was omitted. #Israel pic.twitter.com/N161nzMsIA — Eli Dror (@edrormba) February 8, 2023

Iran accuses Israel of 'terrorist attack'

Iran had officially blamed Israel for Isfahan drone assault in a letter dispatched to the United Nations Security Council holding Israel accountable for what it described a “terrorist attack." Iran threatened that it holds the “legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate against the threats on its territory. After the ballistic missile images went viral, a senior Foreign Ministry official warned Tel Aviv that “the message is very clear — if anyone had any doubts", according to Ynet news site. Iran also vowed to “wipe Israel off the map.' Islamic Republic, last year, also unveiled an underground base in the Zagros mountain range, where an estimated 100 drones were stored.

Earlier yesterday, Iran unveiled an underground air force base 'Eagle-22' warning that it will launch a potential strike on Israel. The base showed a fleet of Iranian jets, the US-built F-4E Phantom II fighters acquired before the 1979 revolution. “Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many air force bases including Eagle 44,” Iran’s armed forces’ Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by IRNA. Iran has been a staunch critic of Israel for launching attacks on its military facilities, including the underground Natanz nuclear site attack that destroyed the centrifuges. Ties between Israel and Iran worsened as after talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or 2015 Iran nuclear deal brokered by EU suffered deadlock in Vienna.